IT HAPPENED A YEAR AGO TODAY!



March 4, 2000



PENTAGON BUDGET

IN TOTAL DISARRAY;

CAN'T FACE AUDIT



The Pentagon's accountants made $7 trillion in adjustments to their financial ledgers in 1999 in hopes of balancing the books but still couldn't make them add up. They finally just quit after being unable to show receipts for $2.3 trillion of those changes. The inspector general said the military budget was not in good enough shape to face an audit, let alone pass one. In early 2001, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, some generals, right-wing conservatives, and Congress are all interested in increasing the Pentagon's budget from $296 to $319 billion. The General Accounting Office says that the Pentagon's inadequate financial record-keeping puts public money at "high risk" for waste, fraud and abuse. Damned right it does. We think the military should be able to show us what happened to that $2.3 trillion before giving them another $319 billion to lose.

