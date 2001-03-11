March 11, 2000
TED TURNER IS
LARGEST PRIVATE
LANDOWNER IN U.S.
Associated Press reported that Ted Turner has bought a staggering 1.7 million acres in Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas -- becoming the largest private landowner in the United States. He's using his fortune to restore the buffalo and other native animals and plants and tearing away the barbed wire, bringing back the wide-open vistas that existed before the west was won. His largesse is not limited to conservation issues. In 2000, he pledged one billion dollars to United Nations humanitarian programs. And in December 2000, he gave an additional $34 million to the United Nations to help make up for a reduction of the United States' contribution. Ted Turner is one terrific role model for billionaires.